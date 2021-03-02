 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

