Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.