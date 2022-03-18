Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Light rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
