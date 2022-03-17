Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
