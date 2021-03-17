 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert