Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph.