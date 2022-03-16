 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

