Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing m…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecaste…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 d…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall ne…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.