Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.