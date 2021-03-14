 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

