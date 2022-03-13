 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

