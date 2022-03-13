Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
