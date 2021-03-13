 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert