Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
