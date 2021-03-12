 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

