 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert