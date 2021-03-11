Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
