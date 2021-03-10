Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.