For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
