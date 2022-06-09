This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is sh…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for h…