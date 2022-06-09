Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.