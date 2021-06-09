Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
