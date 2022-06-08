Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
