Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.