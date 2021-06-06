Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Overcast with showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.