 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: Overcast with showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert