Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't le…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high …
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Statesville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking a…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The …