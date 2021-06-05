Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.