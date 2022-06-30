Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
