Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.