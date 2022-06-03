This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
