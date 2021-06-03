Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.