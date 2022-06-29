 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Statesville Record & Landmark is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Randy Marion Automotive

Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert