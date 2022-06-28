This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperat…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and vari…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.