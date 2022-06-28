 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Statesville Record & Landmark is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Randy Marion Automotive

Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert