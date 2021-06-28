Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.