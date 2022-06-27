This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
