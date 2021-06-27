Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
