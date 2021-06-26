Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today.…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. For…
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…