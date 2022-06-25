This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
