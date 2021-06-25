Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.