This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today.…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. For…
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will…