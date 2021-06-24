This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
