Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.