Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.