Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. Te…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…