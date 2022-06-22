For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
