Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

