Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

