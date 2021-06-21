Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
