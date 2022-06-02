Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.