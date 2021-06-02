Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.