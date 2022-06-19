 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert