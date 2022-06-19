For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
