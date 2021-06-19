Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
