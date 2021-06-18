This evening in Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly c…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …