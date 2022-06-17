This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hig…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the making…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…