Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.