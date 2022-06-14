This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
