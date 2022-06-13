This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
