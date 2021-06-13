 Skip to main content
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.29. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

