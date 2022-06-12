This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is sh…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for h…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …