Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

